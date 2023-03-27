CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Cathy Justice announced plans for West Virginia’s upcoming state Easter celebration, which will have a petting zoo, an egg hunt, bicycle giveaways and more.

The 2023 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration will be on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center on the State Capitol Complex grounds in Charleston.

The Culture Center will be set up with activities like a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prize giveaways, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes given on the State Capitol grounds.

“This event is always so much fun,” First Lady Justice said. “The petting zoo was such a hit last year, so we just knew we had to bring it back. There is truly something for everyone to do, and Jim and I hope that everyone will come out to celebrate with us.”

The event is free and open to the public. First Lady Justice’s office said the celebration will take place rain or shine.