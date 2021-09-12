Philadelphia native falls nearly 50 feet while climbing in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Philadelphia native fell around 50 feet near the Butchers Branch area in Fayette County.

According to a Public Information Officer for the National Park Service, the 23-year-old was rescued using a Litter (stretcher) carry out. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The PIO told 59News the victim was climbing a 5.10 grade when they fell. They were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The National Park Service was assisted by Jan Care, Fayette County Rope and Rescue, and Health Net Life Flight.