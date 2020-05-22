PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Flash flooding hits southwest Virginia, causing road closures and swift water rescues

(WFXR) — Serious weather in the Southwest leads to flooding, downed trees, water rescues, and an evacuation of the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road in Roanoke.

ARCH Services says they’ve been housing 40 clients in the Ramada on Franklin Rd in Roanoke during the pandemic. As you can see, the flooding has reached the building. A rep with ARCH says their clients are sheltering in place and might be evacuated, but none are on the 1st floor pic.twitter.com/XJVNqP73Tn — Santiago Melli-Huber (@SantiagoReports) May 21, 2020

Roanoke City leaders held a news conference Thursday, responding to flooding in the area.

At least 13 homes have been evacuated, and the City says the Spring Valley Dam is in danger.

Roanoke FireEMS says two people were trapped in a vehicle in flooded waters early this morning.

At 1:20 a.m., crews reported to the 1600 block of 13th street for the swift water rescue.

Roanoke FireEMS says there are no injuries.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke FireEMS reported Bennington Street and Edgerton Avenue SE for people trapped in a flooded vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Roanoke FireEMS also reported to the intersection of Bennington Street and Pike Lane around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a person trapped in a vehicle in flooded waters.

There were no injuries reported.

Viewer video shows heavy flooding in the Roanoke area.

Pictures also show flooding around Carilion Hospital in Downtown Roanoke.

(Courtesy: Denashia Dunnaville)

(Courtesy: Denashia Dunnaville)

Philpott Lake sees record high water levels at 983.5 feet after last night’s flooding.

Viewer photos and video of Smith Mountain Lake show rising water levels in the area.

Water levels rise at Smith Mountain Lake(Courtesy: John Carrington)

Water levels rise at Smith Mountain Lake(Courtesy: John Carrington)

Water levels rise at Smith Mountain Lake(Courtesy: John Carrington)

The Roanoke River was around 14 feet last night underneath the Walnut Avenue bridge. Roanoke officials have sent evacuation notifications to “well over 100” people.

This is the Roanoke River underneath the walnut avenue bridge. The water keeps rising. It was at 13 feet when we first got here and now it’s at 14. pic.twitter.com/9wE538vJTD — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) May 21, 2020

Portions of Orange Avenue are also flooded.

(Video: Ryan Saylor/WFXR News)

(Video: Ryan Saylor/WFXR News)

There are numerous road closures in the area:

WEATHER ALERT: Flooding is on the rise in the district as seen on Bendemeer Rd in Roanoke & Fairview Church Rd in Montgomery Co. Adhere to road closed signs. Use our roads table for your road condition updates. Check before you go at https://t.co/vBzvuY55YR. #TurnAroundDontDrown. pic.twitter.com/GlUXM8eDeO — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) May 21, 2020

VDOT reports a mudslide on Thompson Memorial Drive in Roanoke County.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crews are working to clear up the mudslide that is blocking Route 311 (Thompson Memorial Dr) in @RoanokeCounty just north of I-81's exit 140. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes until the road is reopened. Updates at https://t.co/qj8p4CITi0 pic.twitter.com/1SNC88ZX2o — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) May 21, 2020

Areas of Salem near Mill Lane bridge and Riverside Drive are also flooded, as seen by viewer photos and videos.

Flooding at Mill Lane bridge (Courtesy: Daniel Rogers)



Flooding near Riverside Drive (Courtesy: Daniel Rogers)

Flooding near Riverside Drive (Courtesy: Daniel Rogers)

Rising water levels in the Dan and New Rivers has caused road closures and a Code Red Emergency Alert in Giles County.

The Boones Mill Volunteer Fire/EMS shared photos of road conditions on Brick Church and Naff Roads.

Areas of Craig County along Routes 623 and 624 have also seen lots of flooding today.

Flooding in Craig County (Courtesy: Rebecca Scott, WFXR)

Flooding in Craig County (Courtesy: Rebecca Scott, WFXR)

Latest Stories