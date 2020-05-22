PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Flash flooding hits southwest Virginia, causing road closures and swift water rescues

(WFXR) — Serious weather in the Southwest leads to flooding, downed trees, water rescues, and an evacuation of the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road in Roanoke.
Roanoke City leaders held a news conference Thursday, responding to flooding in the area.
At least 13 homes have been evacuated, and the City says the Spring Valley Dam is in danger.
Roanoke FireEMS says two people were trapped in a vehicle in flooded waters early this morning.
At 1:20 a.m., crews reported to the 1600 block of 13th street for the swift water rescue.
Roanoke FireEMS says there are no injuries.
Around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke FireEMS reported Bennington Street and Edgerton Avenue SE for people trapped in a flooded vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Roanoke FireEMS also reported to the intersection of Bennington Street and Pike Lane around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a person trapped in a vehicle in flooded waters.
There were no injuries reported.
Viewer video shows heavy flooding in the Roanoke area.
Pictures also show flooding around Carilion Hospital in Downtown Roanoke.
Philpott Lake sees record high water levels at 983.5 feet after last night’s flooding.
Viewer photos and video of Smith Mountain Lake show rising water levels in the area.
The Roanoke River was around 14 feet last night underneath the Walnut Avenue bridge. Roanoke officials have sent evacuation notifications to “well over 100” people.
Portions of Orange Avenue are also flooded.
(Video: Ryan Saylor/WFXR News)
There are numerous road closures in the area:
VDOT reports a mudslide on Thompson Memorial Drive in Roanoke County.
Areas of Salem near Mill Lane bridge and Riverside Drive are also flooded, as seen by viewer photos and videos.
Flooding near Riverside Drive (Courtesy: Daniel Rogers)
Rising water levels in the Dan and New Rivers has caused road closures and a Code Red Emergency Alert in Giles County.
The Boones Mill Volunteer Fire/EMS shared photos of road conditions on Brick Church and Naff Roads.
Areas of Craig County along Routes 623 and 624 have also seen lots of flooding today.
