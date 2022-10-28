PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Teachers and students at Pikeview High School held a send-off for their Girl’s and Boy’s Cross Country teams.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, the team plans to travel to Cabell Midland High School to compete in the state meet. The boy’s team won their regional championship and the girl’s team placed in third. This is also the first time since 2008 since the boy’s team went to states.

Seniors Kaleb Blankenship and Braden Ward said both teams worked hard to get where they are now.

“Well, we’ve all definitely improved over practices, and everybody’s gotten better placing, better times all year you could just see the progression the whole time and it got us regional champs so I guess now we’re going to see how it goes at states,” Blankenship said.

The student drumline even performed as students cheered on their peers. Good luck PikeView!