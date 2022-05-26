PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An earlier school lockdown AT PikeView High School has been lifted after threats were made on TikTok.

Mercer County Public Schools posted on their Facebook today, May 26, at 11:10 a.m. that PikeView High School was placed on a lockdown.

The lockdown was put into effect after a trending wave of threats towards the school appeared on TikTok. According to Mercer County Public Schools post, the source of the threats has been identified and detained.

Their post also states proper law enforcement have been notified.

