PRINCETON, WV (WNVS) – The PikeView Panthers are one of two local quiz bowl teams to qualify for the West Virginia Academic Showdown in Charleston on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The team, made up of Samuel Chambers, Michael Paget, Ethan Thompson, Elizabeth Burr and Joseph Demas qualified from the Concord University regionals.

They said playing together this year has helped them learn new things and have fun together.

“You get to learn a lot of things. Like stuff you’ve never even thought of before. Like the other day I was learning about poetry. I don’t know a lot about poetry. And I think it’s cool to understand,” said Thompson

“And we get to laugh about our mistakes together,” added Paget.

PikeView was not able to attend quiz bowl events last year due to COVID, so the team is very excited to show their skills on Friday.

PikeView will face Tug Valley High School in their first match of the academic showdown on Friday.