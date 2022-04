PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A PikeView senior continues her education and soccer career at Concord University.

Lakyn Hatfield signed her letter of intent to play for the Mountain Lions.

She said even though she’ll miss her team at PikeView, she’s excited to meet her new teammates.

“It’s just somewhere that’s close to home. And I just really enjoy watching Concord play and thought they worked really well together,”