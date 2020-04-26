Pikeview Senior Kayli Mann semi-finalist for national Presidential Scholars Program

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Pikeview Senior Kayli Mann worked her whole life to go to the best college possible. Her efforts landed her a spot as a semi finalist for one of the most prestigious scholar programs in the country.

She is one of 621 semifinalist competing for the Presidential Scholars Program.

“They choose about 5,000 nominees based on just their standardized test scores,” Mann said. “Then we do some applications there are 621 semifinalist this year. And then the finalist are given and all expenses paid trip to D.C. where you get to meet a lot of prominent members of society and also all of the other presidential scholars.

When she received an email from the White House she was in shock.

“It was kind of surreal, : Mann recalled. “I didn’t believe it for a second but once I started reading through it and really doing some research on it I was like this is an awesome opportunity to be able to apply for,” Mann said.

It’s not her only accomplishment.

After applying to a total of 16 universities she received an acceptance letter from 6 Ivy League Schools. She credits her success to the wonderful teachers in Mercer County that taught her everything she knows.

“My teachers especially have made my high school career just something incredibly special,” Mann said. “And I’m so thankful for my friends for giving me a break from all the school work that I have been putting so much time and effort into.”

Mann will attend the University of Pennsylvania Worton School of Business in the Fall.

The finalist for the Presidential Scholars Program will be announced in Mid to Late May.