Pine Haven Center hopes to give warmth this winter season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the winter season continues, keeping warm is getting harder for the less fortunate.

Those without a warm place to live now have a new option. The Pine Haven Center in Beckley started a warming station this year.

Resident Advisor Supervisor, Lisa Tyler, said it was designed for those who do not have somewhere warm to go. With four beds, people can stay and get warm for up to three nights in a row.

“We decided to do this to make an extra effort in the community, just to try to keep people off park benches and dugouts and stuff,” Tyler said. “Just to keep them warm for the night.”

If someone decides to stay longer than three nights, they have to fill out an intake form to become a part of the homeless shelter community. Tyler told 59News she hopes to expand the warming station to accommodate more beds and people.