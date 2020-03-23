Pine Haven Center will remain open in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As the COVID-19 pandemic forces some businesses to close their doors, places like homeless shelters are considered essential and are allowed to operate. Assistant Director of Pine Haven Homeless Shelter Lisa Tyler, said they are doing everything they can to make sure everyone who stays under their roof stats healthy, adding that social distancing is the biggest concern.

“We are trying to make sure the building is sanitary and as clean as possible,” Ty;er said. “And we have areas set up so that if somebody does get sick we can isolate them as much as possible from the rest of the shelter.”

Director of Homeless Service Michael Horn, said shelters are considered essential because they provide services to people in need.

“It’s different from being out on the street,” Horn said. “In here you have access to shower, hand washing sinks. We provide all the personal hygiene products necessary to be clean.”

Tyler said they have been stocking upon necessities and are prepared and are ready to serve all the people that come through there doors.

“We’ve stocked up some food supplies, toilet items and things so that if we do have to hunker down for a couple weeks were good to go,” Tyler said.

Tyler adds they are always looking for donations from the public.