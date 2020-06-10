Pineville Police Chief has new title

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Roger Snow and Jeff Dunigion went head to head in the Primary Election for Wyoming County Magistrate, District 1. Snow is now the former Chief of Police for the town of Pineville. He was elected Magistrate for District 1 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Snow said it was a long campaign, but he did not do this alone and thanks the ones who made it so successful.

“A great sense of relief, a lot of hard work put into this, by not only me, but a lot of Wyoming County people, my family, the good Lord,” Snow said. “I have to give Him thanks first because without His direction, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Snow also said he is really looking forward taking on this new role and being on the other side of things.