Pineville Police Chief running for magistrate

PINEVILLE WV (WVNS) — Pineville Police Chief, Roger Snow, announced he is running for magistrate.

The Wyoming County native has been in law enforcement for 22 years.

Now, Chief Snow wants to try his hand at the judicial side. He is running for Division One Wyoming County Magistrate.

“The county’s been good to me,” Snow said. “This town’s been good to me. And I look forward to serving them in whatever aspect they deem necessary.”

Chief Snow told 59News he believes his years in law enforcement will benefit him.

If he is elected to this position, he will be replacing J.R. Boles who is retiring.