Princeton, WV (WVNS) — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month fades into Lung Cancer Awareness Month, WVU Medical Princeton Community Hospital has created its Pink and Pearl Campaign in order to promote cancer screening awareness.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in West Virginians, and breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer.

Tobacco users are at a higher risk of lung cancer, so annual screenings are recommended.

For women beginning at age 40, annual mammographies are recommended. If there is a family history of breast cancer, getting screened with an MRI is a good idea as well.

The Christy Wood team at PCH raised $11,000 for the hospital’s Cancer Care Fund which provides funds for those undergoing treatments.