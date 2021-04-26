“Pink Supermoon” to be visible tonight

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With clear skies in the forecast, Monday night, April 26, 2021 will provide excellent viewing for the first supermoon of 2021. This is the only full moon for the month of April, known as the ‘Pink Moon’. You shouldn’t get your hopes up for a dazzling pink display, though, as the moon will still look its usual bright white come nighttime. ‘Pink Moon’ is a title in name only.

It will appear bigger and brighter, since the moon is near what’s known as its perigee, or the closest point in its elliptical (oval) orbit of the Earth. On average, according to The Old Farmers Almanac, a supermoon will appear 7 percent bigger and 15 percent brighter than a normal full moon. The ‘Pink Supermoon’ will reach its fullest point at 11:33 pm EDT April 26, but will remain fairly bright throughout the rest of the week as well.

Be sure to send your photos into us at news@wvnstv.com or weather@wvnstv.com or on social media using the #59First hashtag!

The next ‘supermoon’ of the year is set for May 26, known as the ‘Full Flower Supermoon’. For regions east of the Mississippi, the next supermoon will also feature a partial lunar eclipse viewable in the very early morning hours. If you want to see a total lunar eclipse, you’ll have to head to the west coast of the U.S.