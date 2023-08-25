GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Make no mistake about it, the stadium is the place to be on Friday night here in the coalfields. In recent years many of our Friday night stars are developing into Saturday sensations at the division one level.

This bringing more attention to athletes in our area.

“The thing I probably hear the most is they’re just so glad to see us back invested in the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry. “That’s the biggest feedback I get. They’re excited that we’re back recruiting the state.”

Recruiting the Commonwealth of Virginia is the mission of Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Brent Pry and that includes our local schools in Tazewell County. Two Graham G-men standouts are vying for playing time in the 2023 season bringing with it attention to the talent in their hometown.

“It was great getting to guys up here to a local school that has a legacy, especially gives us a chance for our hometown on the map,” said Brody Meadows.

Meadows and his G-Men Teammate Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw are both competing for field time in Blacksburg this fall

“It’s amazing, you know, because I mean, I got all of my younger guys and, you know, there’s camps. We have camps this summer and all that,” added Turner-Bradshaw. “They were able to come up here and they were able to enjoy and be around all the coaches on the team. It was just, you know, there was nonstop questions, you know, just asking me as far as what they could do to get better, far as what they can do for offer wise.”

Turner-Bradshaw and Meadows said with the help of the Virginia Tech Staff, they want to be the first to open a pathway from the coalfields to the big leagues

“It`s going from one family to another,” said Meadows. “And we want to create that pipeline from Bluefield to Virginia Tech.”

As for who they believe will take home the Battle of the Bluefields…

“You know it, Graham G-Men baby,” chuckled Meadows.

Virginia Tech is not the only Power 5 school in the region to begin pulling from the coalfields. Former Bluefield defensive tackle Sean Martin and former Indy running back Judah Price are also making waves in the old Gold and Blue. Neither were made available for interviews during preseason camp.