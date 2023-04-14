GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Pipestem State Park will be hosting the ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ spring workshop.

According to the West Virginia DNR, the event will be from April 14, 2023, to April 16, 2023. This program is designed to provide women with a a variety of activities ranging from hunting and fishing to other outdoor fun. This workshop will provide a non-competitive environment full of encouragement and support from instructors, staff and other participants.

Those who want to participate can choose from classes in hunter/shooting safety, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, navigation, camping, hiking, stream ecology, fly fishing, bait fishing, kayaking, archery, and more.

This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia… Whether you are looking for an opportunity to experience something new or feel like you need to renew your interests in outdoor pursuits, this weekend provides everything you need. Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming an Outdoors Woman

There are only 75 spots available and registration costs $150, which includes lodging at the resort, dinner on Friday, breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday, and breakfast and lunch on Sunday. Equipment for classes will be provided, except the backpacking option.

Registration can be completed by email at ashley.n.anderson@wv.gov, and the forms can be downloaded at Becoming an Outdoors Woman – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources : West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (wvdnr.gov).