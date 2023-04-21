GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Pipestem Resort State Park will be hosting the 31st annual West Virginia Public Employees Golf Tournament for retired federal, state, county, city, and public education officials.

According to WV State Parks, this event will be scheduled for May 8, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. on the Championship Course. Trophies and prizes will be offered for men’s and women’s divisions, including games and door prizes.

There will be a $60 per person fee that includes the greens, shared cart, a meal, and pre-tourney range balls. If you plan to stay at the resort, room accommodations on Sunday, May 7th and Monday, May 8th is $70 per night. Room reservations must be made by April 24 to take advantage of the WVPET discount. Entrance for the tournament ends on May 1.

For more information or for an application, call Steve Robertson at (304) 466-1800, or via email at steve.w.robertson@wv.gov.