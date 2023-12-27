PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Pipestem Resort State Park will be ringing in the New Year with a casino-themed ball at the McKeever Lodge.

Festivities will begin with hors d’oeuvres at 5:00 P.M., dinner following at 6, and the DJ starting at 7:00 P.M.

Donations can be made in order to get fake currency to use in the “casino” with roulette, craps, and blackjack all available for people to enjoy. Proceeds will benefit the Pipestem Resort Foundation.

Guests can also choose to stay the night at the McKeever Lodge. Two guests and breakfast on New Year’s Day will run you about $280.

For more information, please contact Pipestem Resort State Park at (304) 466-1800.