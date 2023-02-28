FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –A new coffee shop in Oak Hill shows just how sweet serving a community can be.

Pistos Coffee on Central Avenue serves up espresso creations and teas and cocoa, along with cakes, cookies, and other baked goodies, including sugar-free options, all made by an in-house baker. First Brethren Church pastor Michael Meadows said the church owns the coffee shop, which is operated and decorated by volunteers.

Meadows is a longtime coffee lover who now shares his expertise gained in San Antonio, Texas, with those in Oak Hill. The shop is the local place to get a cup of San Franciso Bay coffee and an array of top-notch teas said Meadows.

“I actually ran a coffee shop at the church we came from in San Antonio, where I got to experience coffee throughout the United States, through Portland, Chicago, New York, going to conferences and stuff,” said Meadows on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Pistos also offers a gift shop, if you are looking for the perfect gift.