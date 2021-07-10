Pittsburgh man arrested on drug charges in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Deputies arrested a man from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after allegedly finding drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy pulled over Celester Vaughn II on Route 19 in Fayetteville for a traffic violation. After searching his car, investigators said they found marijuana, heroin and 1,100 ecstasy bars.

Vaughn was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance and traffic offenses.    

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page.

