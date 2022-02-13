BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– What food is easy for any big football game? Pizza!



Angelo’s Pizza is located in Princeton and Joe’s Pizza is in Bluefield, Tazewell County is serving up all types of pies for hungry customers.

So how do they get ready? Well, Angelo’s Pizza manager Jenna Abballah says they actually prepped their kitchen one night in advance!



“A day before the Super Bowl they usually have everything prepped. So, the sauces everything like that, lasagnas so we’re ready for the next day,” general manager of Angelo’s Pizza Jenna Abballah said.

But who’s going to deliver them? With the delivery driver shortage, not many pizza pies are making it to their destination. She says everyone that works in the restaurant can become a delivery driver, even the cooks.



“We bring in all of the drivers that we can and all of the employees. So, the cooks, we usually bring them in the evening and the drivers come in the evening,” Abballah added.

One pizzeria doesn’t even have delivery drivers. Owner Ahmad Elsekhily with Joe’s Pizza next to Lowe’s in Bluefield, Virginia says they’ve combated the shortage by using third-party apps to get their deliveries done.

((AHMED ELSEKHILY, OWNER, JOE’S PIZZA))

“We use DoorDash and SliceLife.com and our menus are online,” said the owner of Joe’s Pizza, Ahmed Elsekhily.