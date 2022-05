BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– A small plane crashed at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in around 11:20 am.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, one person was involved in the crash. They were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

