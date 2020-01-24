Plane diverted to Charleston after medical issue

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A United Airlines flight was diverted to Charleston on Friday, January 24, 2020 due to a medical issue.

In a release from Yeager Airport Public Affairs Manager, Chris Williams, the plane was traveling from Nashville (BNA) to Washington Dulles (IAD). It was diverted to Yeager Airport (CRW) at 11 a.m. on Friday because a passenger was experiencing a minor medical issue.

According to the Airport Director, Nick Keller, emergency response teams were on standby to help the passenger.

“The West Virginia Air National Guard was standing by and ready to help before the plane landed. The Charleston Fire Department also assisted the passenger,” Keller explained.

The passenger was able to safely continue flying fro CRW to IAD.

“Yeager is known as a safe-haven in this region thanks to our superior emergency response capabilities, and partnership with the West Virginia Air National Guard,” said Kanawha County Commission President, Kent Carper.

