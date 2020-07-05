Plans for Atlantic Coast Pipeline project scrapped

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) project has been canceled, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). The senator said the announcement was made today, Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Manchin, a Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, says the project would have created construction and manufacturing jobs in the Mountain State.

“I’m disappointed to learn plans to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have been canceled. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project took meaningful steps to ensure the pipeline was safely constructed and the Appalachian Trail and surrounding areas were protected. The pipeline would have created good-paying construction and manufacturing jobs for hard-working West Virginians, reinvested in our energy markets increasing our domestic energy supply, and strengthened national security with reliable energy to key military installations. Today’s announcement is yet another reminder of why it is critically important we work together to find a responsible balance between the environment and economy. We must take steps to modernize our nation’s energy policy by passing the bipartisan American Energy Innovation Act.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

In a statement released on their website, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy officials said they cancelled the project due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project. ACP also faced alot of challenges through federal and state permits. With these delays put in place it increase the cost of the project and timing delays.

According to the release, the recent public guidance of project cost has increased to $8 billion from the original estimate of $4.5 to $5.0 billion. In addition, the most recent public estimate of commercial in-service in early 2022 represents a nearly three-and- a-half-year delay with uncertainty remaining. To read more about the project you can click here.

