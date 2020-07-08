Players and CEO discuss upcoming World TeamTennis 2020 season

(WVNS) — After the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the World TeamTennis 2020 season, they are excited to announce their return to the court at The Greenbrier Resort. Normally travelling to nine different cities throughout the season, CEO Carlos Silva said it would be impossible to travel across the country during the pandemic.

Silva said all players and staff are being tested multiple times before and after they arrive in Greenbrier County.

“Everyone is testing before they leave their homes before coming to The Greenbrier,” Silva said. “And then when they arrive here at The Greenbrier, before they enter competition, they will be tested again.

Silva said he is excited to still be able to host the 45th season of World TeamTennis. One of the stars coming to The Greenbrier is Sloane Stephens. She said while she is disappointed she will not get to play in front of her hometown, she is excited to represent Chicago in the Mountain State.

“I think it was just a really great opportunity for us to play and bring more tennis to Chicago and make it a really fun environment, but obviously due to COVID we have to adjust,” Stephens said. “And I think it will still be a great opportunity for people in Chicago to see us on TV and still kind of be a part of the whole environment.”

Stephens and other players, like Kim Clijster, said they are excited to still play in a star studded event that includes the Bryan Brothers, Sam Querrey, and Venus Williams.

“Look forward to joining the team,” Clijster said. “To getting everybody together and to practice hard, and to support each other when they’re out their playing tough matches. Like Sloane said some of the best players of the world are playing and it will be interesting to see how everybody reacts after having been off for a few months.”

The season will kick off with the two-time defending champs, the Springfield Lasers, taking on the Orlando Storm. That match will be followed up by the newest team, the Chicago Smash.

The tournament starts Sunday, July 12, 2020. For the complete schedule, visit World TeamTennis.