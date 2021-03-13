Pleasant weekend, rainy days ahead

Seasonal temperatures are the rule for our Saturday evening, with a quiet and cold night expected as a result of high pressure dominating the region. Make sure you remember to set your clocks one hour forward tonight as Daylight Saving Time begins.



Tonight, we’re seasonably cool and mostly quiet.



Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday temperature wise with highs in the low 50s. A few scattered showers remain possible throughout the day, mostly just for our southernmost counties along the WV/VA border, which in turn also means clouds will still be around as well. Overall it’s a decent day, but have the umbrella on you just in case. You probably won’t have to use it much.



Sunday looks mild but the wind will be chilly.

Monday more rain chances are back in the forecast. This will likely be a bit heavier than the rains we saw over the weekend, but flooding is not a concern of ours at the moment. Temperatures will be a bit chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight Monday into Tuesday there is a shot at some mixing in the mountains, with freezing rain being the primary concern. Right now, chances for freezing precipitation appear confined to Pocahontas County for Monday night into Tuesday morning, but we are watching for risk to potentially spread to western Greenbrier as well.



Predictor as of Saturday evening, looking at Monday.

Tuesday, we keep rain chances around as the first system exits and southerly flow brings more moisture to the region. Highs make a slight rebound and it will be windy at times, with temps expected to be back into the 50s at this point.

On St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday), true to the most Irish day of the year in the United States we have rain and overcast skies in the forecast, ahead of a strong low pressure system that could also bring a few rumbles of thunder through as well, especially late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll remain fairly mild at least with most of us in the mid to upper 50s, while some may see the 60 degree mark.

Thursday, rain and a chance of thunderstorms sticks around for the day, but we start to dry out by late in the day. Temperatures make one last effort at the 60s ahead of the cold front set to pass through the area before we see a return to more seasonable weather for the weekend.

In the extended forecast, we are looking drier at this time. More seasonable weather is on the way as the 10-Day forecast comes to a close. We expect above average temperatures to make a return in the longer-term forecast, which is good news as we finally say goodbye to winter formally and welcome Spring.



Your latest 10-day forecast.





Only you can prevent wildfires.

TONIGHT:

Dry, but cold. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rainy and chilly with gusty winds late. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers, windy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances linger. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

More rain and wind. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry but still cooler with highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.