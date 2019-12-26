Point-in-Time Homeless Count will be coming to Raleigh and Greenbrier County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Community Action Association Inc. will be participating in the Point-in-Time Homeless Count.

Staff and volunteers will be counting the number of homeless people living on the street in Raleigh and Greenbrier County. According to the release, the Point-in-Time-Count seeks to identify the number of homeless individuals and families in the county.

The release further states that the count also measures the needs of those experiencing homelessness and provides direction for future development of services. The results from the count will provide different agencies in the area with vital information to be able to seek funding to provide services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The release further states that volunteers will go through trainings and be equipped with skills to reach out and assist this vulnerable population.

The count will start Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. and end Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. For more information about volunteering for the Point-in-Time you can contact the Housing Director of Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. Brittany McMillion at 304-860-1921 Ext 107.