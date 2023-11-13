GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Partnerships with the Pokémon Company are far from rare, but the latest in the slew of collabs may come as a surprise if you’re not familiar with some of the past partnerships.

Pokémon is partnering with Tiffany & Co. to bring some glamor to trainers worldwide.

This is all made possible with the inclusion of American artist, Daniel Arsham, whose work from his previous art exhibition ‘A Ripple in Time’ is reimaged in the pieces.

Those looking to add some pocket monsters to their jewelry collection can start doing so on November 29, 2023.

Prices start at around $1,000. The full collection is available on the Tiffany & Co. website.