GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Gamers rejoiced this week as a huge part of many childhoods hit the virtual Nintendo 64 console on Switch!

Pokémon Stadium was announced as being available on April 12, 2023, but many fans were pleasantly surprised to find they could access the game the night before.

Pokémon Stadium, originally released in 1999, was one of the Nintendo 64 console’s most popular entries and boasted more than just battles for Pokémon trainers. The entry also had a mini game feature that even those who weren’t interested in duking it out in the arena could take part in.

All the classic mini games return including ‘Run, Rattata, Run’, ‘Clefairy Says’, and ‘Sushi-Go-Round’. The virtual console version of the game is a one-to-one comparison aside from one feature: players cannot transfer Pokémon into the game, meaning if you want to get all the way through Gym Leader Tower, you will have to use rental Pokémon for it.

While Pokémon Stadium will have players tied up in nostalgic fun for a while, they can also look forward to Pokémon Stadium 2 hitting the virtual console later this year.