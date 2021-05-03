LATEST: Beckley Police release name of shooting victim

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/3/2021 11:45 a.m. UPDATE: The victim’s name from Sunday night’s shooting was released.

Beckley Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Dwayne Richardson Jr.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Richardson Jr. was a Woodrow Wilson High School student who also played for the Flying Eagles basketball team. The tragedy came four days before Woodrow Wilson is set to play Morgantown in the WVSSAC State Boy’s Basketball Tournament.

Dwayne Richardson with his team. Richardson wore number 12.

Investigators told 59News that Richardson’s’ friends were driving him to the to the hospital when they were able to flag down an ambulance, which took him the rest of the way.

Investigators said no arrests have been made, but they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. There is a person of interest, but they aren’t releasing names at this time. Further details are not available.

5/3/2021 6:30 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead after a shooting in Beckley Sunday night, according to investigators.

Beckley Police received reports of a shooting Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 9:24 p.m. It happened on the 500 block of Terrill Street. According to police, a vehicle taking the victim, a 18-year-old man, to the hospital was found shortly afterwards on Fayette Street near Truman Street.

The victim, who had a single gunshot wound, was then taken by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital and later to a Charleston area hospital. Investigators confirmed he died from his injuries.

Police said no arrests are made at this time, but there is a person of interest.

Further information, including the names of the victim and person of interest, are not being released at this time.

