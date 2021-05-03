Police: 17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One boy is dead after a shooting in Beckley Sunday night, according to investigators.

Beckley Police received reports of a shooting Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 9:24 p.m. It happened on the 500 block of Terrill Street. According to police, a vehicle taking the victim, a 17-year-old boy, to the hospital was found shortly afterwards on Fayette Street near Truman Street.

The victim, who had a single gunshot wound, was then taken by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital and later to a Charleston area hospital. Investigators confirmed he died from his injuries.

Police said no arrests are made at this time, but there is a person of interest.

Further information, including the names of the victim and person of interest, are not being released at this time.

