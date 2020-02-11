Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police departments in Southern WV hiring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Police agencies from all over Southern WV announced they are hiring. They are accepting applications for various positions.

Here is a list of the agencies and requirements:

Bluefield Police Department VA — Currently accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. To be considered, applicants have to be at least 21-years-old, a U.S. citizen, and have a valid drivers license. For additional information, head over to their Facebook page, and to download your application you can visit their website.

Beckley Police Department WV— Taking applications for police officer position. To be considered, applicants must complete a agility test, and a written test that will be performed on the same day. The deadline to turn in your application will be Monday, March 16, 2020 and the tests will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2020. To download the application and to receive more information visit their website.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department WV — Currently accepting applications for entry level Deputy Sheriff’s Position. Testing dates have not been release yet. Interested applicants can head to the County Clerks Office in the Mercer County Courthouse to pick up an application. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Greenbrier Clinic offering discounted cardiac test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Clinic offering discounted cardiac test"

Mercer County Road closed indefinitely due to mudslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Road closed indefinitely due to mudslide"

City of Hinton to demolish dilapidated homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Hinton to demolish dilapidated homes"

Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday"

McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up"

Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News