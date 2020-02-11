Police departments in Southern WV hiring

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Police agencies from all over Southern WV announced they are hiring. They are accepting applications for various positions.

Here is a list of the agencies and requirements:

Bluefield Police Department VA — Currently accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. To be considered, applicants have to be at least 21-years-old, a U.S. citizen, and have a valid drivers license. For additional information, head over to their Facebook page, and to download your application you can visit their website.

Beckley Police Department WV— Taking applications for police officer position. To be considered, applicants must complete a agility test, and a written test that will be performed on the same day. The deadline to turn in your application will be Monday, March 16, 2020 and the tests will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2020. To download the application and to receive more information visit their website.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department WV — Currently accepting applications for entry level Deputy Sheriff’s Position. Testing dates have not been release yet. Interested applicants can head to the County Clerks Office in the Mercer County Courthouse to pick up an application.