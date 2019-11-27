Police chase, discovery of drugs leads to arrest of two Ohio fugitives

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A pair of Ohio fugitives are in custody following a police chase in Fayette County.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Main Street in Oak Hill for a license plate light not working. The car instead took off, leading officers on a chase along U.S. 19 and through Oak Hill city limits.

During the chase the car was headed the wrong way on Route 19 before it went across the median into the southbound lances

According to court documents, the vehicle rammed into a police cruiser twice before crashing into an embankment near Appalachian Drive. Both people inside the vehicle then ran off , but were later arrested by officers. They were taken to Plateau Medical Center for evaluation.

After searching the vehicle and a backpack left behind by the passenger, Oak Hill Police officers and Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies discovered drugs, digital scales, baggies, and more than $6,100 cash.

The two were identified as Shauna Caldwell and Cori Wolfe. Both were also wanted in Ohio on felony charges.

Wolfe is facing numerous charges, including Battery on an Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is in jail on a $35,012 bond. Caldwell is charged with conspiracy and is jailed on a $16,512 bond.