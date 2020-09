BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A police chase in Raleigh County ended with one man taken into custody.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the chase happened around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020. It happened along I-77. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Sophia Police Department, and Jan Care Ambulance were involved in the pursuit.

A man was taken into custody at 5:51 p.m.