Police discover body inside Oak Hill home

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Oak Hill Police Department made a chilling discovery inside a home.

On November 12, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a property on Wildwood Place after receiving a missing person complaint. Inside the home, they discovered a body, who they said appeared dead for several days.

Officers stated the body is not positively identified, but it matched the description of the missing person complaint filed yesterday. The body was found at the last known home of the missing person.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0596.