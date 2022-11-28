BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity.

Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Beckley Police Department Detective Cpl. Michael Deems, the lead investigator, said Greer did not live in the house.

He said police would announce the suspect’s identity once an arrest is made.

“It occurred at almost 4:00 a.m.,” Deems added. “We were contacted, immediately, to come out, and we’ve, basically, been working ever since that day, until now.”