Police in Richlands are searching for missing teen

Richlands, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert on behalf of the Richlands, VA Police Department.

The Richlands Police Department posted to their Facebook page, asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Lily Elizabeth Payne. She was last seen on June 27, 2021 at around 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue.

She is 5 foot tall with blue eyes and red hair; she weighs 150 pounds. Police said Lily may be with her boyfriend, Julian Reese Phipps. He reportedly drives a 2007 Silver Chevy Impala with Virginia Tag 6524CJ.

Her family and friends are allegedly concerned for her well-being and said she could be in danger.

If you have any information on Lilly’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Richlands Police Dept. Lt. Paul Little at 276-964-9134.