BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As reports of gun violence increase across the nation, Beckley Police Department detectives continue to investigate a rash of deadly shootings in Beckley, Beckley Police Department Deputy Chief David Allard reported on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Allard said detectives are focused on arresting those responsible for fatal shootings in Beckley’s East Park neighborhood in the spring.

“Our detectives have worked around the clock on these cases, and we do believe, within the next couple of weeks, we’ll have some resolution,” Allard said.

Thirty-year-old Malique Medley of Beckley was gunned down by a pedestrian at the Sheridan Street and Scott Avenue intersection in April. Medley’s pregnant wife and two young children were inside of a car with him when he was shot. Police said they found 32 shell casings at the scene.

Days after Medley’s shooting, a gunfight in East Park left twenty-six-year-old Lashawn Shelton dead and two others injured.

Medley’s death came after a teenaged boy was shot to death in Raleigh County near Harper Road.

Detectives with Beckley Police Department are now interviewing witnesses for the Beckley shootings.

“Our detectives are out of town today, in Georgia, interviewing some people,” Allard said on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. “We hope, from that, within the next couple of weeks, we’ll be able to release more information. We have made a number of arrests, related to the shootings. We have not charged anybody with the murders that have happened.”

Allard said the investigation has led to the recovery of illegal firearms and to the arrests of suspects accused of owning guns illegally.

He said detectives are in the process of identifying the recovered firearms.

“We did recover multiple guns and firearms from those scenes, as well. We’re still doing the ballistics on those, the traces on those, the NIBIN entries, to see if they’re connected to any other shootings that we have,” he said.

NIBIN is the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, a specialized national computer network which contains digital images of recovered pieces of ballistic evidence.

NIBIN is useful for linking guns used during the commission of crimes.

Beckley Police Department detectives last month confirmed the death of twenty-one-year-old Quaran Wallace of Beckley, who was killed when a gun inside of a car discharged one time, police say. Wallace was one of six passengers in the car when the gun was discharged.