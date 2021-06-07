Police: Man beats girlfriend until she is unconscious

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A fight between a man and his girlfriend took a gruesome turn in Beckley.

On Saturday, June 5, officers said they were dispatched to Raleigh General Hospital about an assault that happened that night. According to a criminal complaint, Latif Portee brought his girlfriend to the hospital after their argument allegedly turned physical.

Portee reportedly told police that the two were drinking and started to argue. Portee allegedly said he got angry, and then punched his girlfriend in the face. The fight reportedly took place in the parking lot of the Lewis Ritchie Apartments. Portee said afterwards, he thought he should bring her to the hospital.

Court documents state that the victim was unresponsive and later flown to Charleston for further treatment. She reportedly has multiple facial fractures and broken teeth, as well as a crushed orbital bone.

Portee was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He’s being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.