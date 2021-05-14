Police memorial honors fallen officers in southern West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A police memorial was held on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Fayette County. To commemorate National Police Week, the event was held outside the courthouse in Fayetteville.

The public was encouraged to attend the event; officials said the service showed respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice by honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A reception was held by the F.O.P. Lodge #118 and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on the courthouse lawn following the ceremony.