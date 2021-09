BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Troopers are looking for a suspect who has allegedly been passing fraudulent checks to businesses in the Beaver area.

He is described as an older white male, walks with a limp and uses a cane. The last place he was seen was at the Little General located in Beaver.

He drives a mid-2000s Ford crew cab pick-up truck.

Any tips can be given anonymously or ask for Senior Trooper J. D. Morton at 304-256-6700.