NEW DETAILS: Bank Robbery suspect captured in Huntington

Bank Robbery suspect Brian Ruffin captured in Huntington, WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 UPDATE: Beckley Police announced an arrest was made in a bank robbery investigation. Brian Ruffin was captured in Huntington, WV on Friday, Nov. 1.

Members of the U.S. Marshal CUFFED Task Force were able to track Ruffin down. The task force is made up of the U.S. Marshal Service, Beckley Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

Ruffin is charged with Bank Robbery. He is the suspect who allegedly robbed City National Bank on South Kanawha Street in Beckley on Oct. 21, 2019. Ruffin was taken to the Cabell County Magistrate’s Office for arraignment.

October 24, 2019 UPDATE: Beckley Police identified the man wanted in connection to the robbery at City National Bank. Police believe 34-year-old Brian Darell Ruffin was the man who robbed the bank on Monday, October 21.

Ruffin is 5’10” and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Ruffin is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

City National Bank robbery suspect

12:15 p.m. Oct. 22, 2019 UPDATE: Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed the City National Bank on South Kanawha Street. The crime happened on Monday.

The suspect is wearing a monkey mask, a blue jacket, gray pants and white tennis shoes. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Beckley Police at 304-255-1708 or to leave tips with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Information can also be left anonymously by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 Tips App

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery on the morning of Oct. 21, 2019. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the City National Bank on South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

Police told 59News a man went inside of the bank, handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Chief of Detectives at Beckley PD, Lt. David Allard, said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, white tennis shoes, and a monkey mask.

“Obviously this is a very busy intersection in Beckley. It was 10 on a Monday morning, so we do believe there were probably a lot of people who saw this guy,” Allard said.

Police said they found the suspect’s bicycle along with the mask and his toboggan. Anyone with information should contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.