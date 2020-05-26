Police talk safety tips as more motorcycles hit the roads

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the weather gets a little nicer, motorcycle owners are taking their bikes for a ride.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite with Beckley Police said motorcycle riders should always wear approved helmets. They also said it is best to maintain the bike to the best of their ability. If you do not drive a motorcycle, it is especially important for you to watch out for bikers.

“There were 5,000 motorcycle drivers killed in 2018. Compared to the number of motorcycles on the road, that’s a large number. They are 28 times more likely to be killed in a crash than if you’re operating a regular vehicle,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite said not to tailgate motorcycles and to give them more space on the road.