BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday declined on Thursday, October 19, 2023, to release the name of the alleged suspect in a deadly shooting which occurred in Sophia on Wednesday.

Canaday said the fatal incident happened around 4 a.m. on Virginia Street and that deputies and detectives both responded.

“We know who the shooter is, and we know who the victim is,” Canaday said. “We’re still not releasing the names, pending the notification of family. Some family has been notified, but we want to make sure people have ample time.”