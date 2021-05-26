Police warn against drunk drivers on holiday weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend and many people will celebrate to mark the informal beginning of summer.

Local police officers have some reminders before you head to your cookout or house party. Police say this weekend is a dangerous weekend on the road. They want to remind people to have a designated driver or a safe place to stay if you choose to drink this holiday weekend.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite is an officer with the Beckley Police Department.

“It’s a very busy weekend. Next to the fourth of July, it’s one of the most dangerous and deadliest weekends to be on the roadways, as far as traffic fatalities and numbers are concerned. So, keep that in the back of your mind,” Wilhite said.

If you are out on the roads this weekend, police suggest being very alert and cautious. If you see someone driving unsafe, call 911.