Police warn drivers about distracted and drunk drivers this Holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is often seen as a homecoming event with college kids returning from school and relatives gathering under one roof. Sgt. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department said this time of year the roadways are more dangerous.

“Increased traffic, increased travel, some fatigue for the college kids driving in or the parents out shopping, on top of holiday parties, get-togethers, alcohol, drugs, all that stuff increases the risk of being out on the roadway,” Wilhite explained.

People are more likely to party during the holiday season. And statistics show those drivers are likely to get behind the wheel.

That’s why Police ask that you find a safe ride home from your family get-together this year.

“Don’t drink and drive. Don’t do drugs and drive. If you do drink at a party, arrange a ride home,” Wilhite said.

Even if someone is not impaired, they can still be distracted and that can cause problems on the roads too.

“Avoid distractions. Put down your cellphone. No makeup in the car. Don’t read the newspaper. Try to keep your kids quiet and calm, the best you can in a vehicle,” Wilhite said.

More people than normal will be in their cars, traveling to see loved ones, or running to the store to get Christmas gifts. Wilhite said police know this is a special time of year.

“We’re not advocating not to go out and have a good time, we know that’s impossible,” Wilhite said.

They just want you to be around to enjoy it next year.