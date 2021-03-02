Police weigh in on Mercer County school threats

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — School shootings are an all too real nightmare for parents, and on Monday, March 1, 2021, those fears were confirmed with unsubstantiated threats to multiple Mercer County Schools.



Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department confirmed there was no evidence to support these threats; however, he said no matter the threat, each call is taken seriously and immediately investigated.

“When a threat comes in like that, we have policies and procedures in place to act accordingly. To make sure things are done thoroughly, as fast as possible and keeping the kids safe at the same time,” said Lt. Halsey.



Lt. Halsey said a threat like this is a chargeable offense. It is considered a terroristic threat. He was unable to divulge their policies due to the nature of the investigation.