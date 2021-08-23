Young person taken into custody after Princeton shooting, two taken to hospital

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A young person was arrested after a shooting on Princeton on Sunday, August 22, 20201.

According to the Princeton Detachment of West Virginia State Police, Troopers responded to a call near Round House Mobile Home Park about a shooting. Investigators said several people were involved in a fight, and then one person fired shots. Three people were injured, and two were taken to Princeton Community Hospital and have since been released. They are expected to be okay.

The juvenile accused of firing the gun was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.