Poll workers still needed in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is still time to help out your community this election.

In Raleigh County, officials are still looking for poll workers. All positions are filled right now, but they created an alternate list. Cecilia Chapman, Chief Deputy clerk, said each year a handful of people back out of the job.

“So, we do not have enough. What we are doing now is placing people who are calling on an alternate list and sending them information, so that we can get them prepared to step in to place where we need them,” Chapman said.

To be put on the alternate list, contact the voter registration office at (304) 252-8681.