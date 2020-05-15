Pool sales rise, vacation heads to Ohio Valley’s backyard

Installing a backyard pool and hot tub might be more enticing than ever!

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — With summer activities dwindling, many in the Ohio Valley are now planning to vacation at home.

On any given year, Waller Pool and Spa sells about 40 pools, but in the past month, they’ve sold 20. So, diving into summer, that trip to the spa is looking to be in your own backyard.

Seeing the sun, especially while most of the Ohio Valley has been cooped-up inside all spring… You may feel inspired to get something for the kids.

Waller’s staff say prices for pools or hot-tubs roughly start at $3,000… Maybe less than a trip to the beach. The Wheeling store usually sees an uptick in sales when it gets really hot, but nothing like this.

Because of the pandemic, public pools in the area are iffy on opening up and traveling is discouraged, so parents are brainstorming.

Pool Sales are doing good. I think people know they’re not going to be able to go on vacation, so we’re more than happy to bring the vacation to them. That’s why parents are eager to get a pool, so that they can have a nice little babysitter and something to watch the kids. Jeff Craig, Waller Pool and Spa

These pools can last over 20 years. So, the commitment goes beyond just one summer.

Staff say if you give them a call, they’ll come out to your cabana, do a dig and install in the same day. And, water testing will be setup outside the shop, along with rafts, toys and other cool supplies.

If you want cannonball into this summer with style, call: 304-232-4761.